Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after pedicab passenger dies in collision

New Kent Rd in Southwark, south east London. Google Maps
The fatal collision took place on New Kent Rd in Southwark, south east London. Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a collision between a car and a pedicab in Southwark, south east London.

Luis Fernanado Balcazar-Soto, 24, of Law Street, Southwark, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing a number of charges over the incident in the early hours of Sunday (10 July).

A woman in her 30s who was a passenger in the pedicab was killed and the driver, also aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm after the collision with a car in New Kent Road, Southwark.

Balcazar-Soto is accused of causing death by dangerous driving; causing serious injury by dangerous driving; causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed; causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured; and breach of a restraining order.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 8.

