A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a collision between a car and a pedicab in Southwark, south east London.

Luis Fernanado Balcazar-Soto, 24, of Law Street, Southwark, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing a number of charges over the incident in the early hours of Sunday (10 July).

A woman in her 30s who was a passenger in the pedicab was killed and the driver, also aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm after the collision with a car in New Kent Road, Southwark.

Balcazar-Soto is accused of causing death by dangerous driving; causing serious injury by dangerous driving; causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed; causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured; and breach of a restraining order.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 8.

