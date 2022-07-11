Sadiq Khan today threatened to start cutting bus and tube services if the government fails to offer Transport for London long-term funding by Wednesday.

The mayor said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had not responded to his request for an urgent meeting. TfL’s latest interim bailout expires in two days time. Mr Shapps announced this weekend he was joining the contest to replace Boris Johnson. "I appreciate Grant Shapps has other things on his mind, he wants to be leader of the Tory party, but the priority has to be our recovery," said Mr Khan. He added: "The worrying thing is we’ve had a change of chancellor, the prime minister has now stepped down, there’s chaos in the government." The mayor has ordered TfL officials to draw up a programme of cuts, known as ‘managed decline’. One in five buses could be taken off the streets to save money. Further cuts could see an entire Tube line mothballed. "If we don’t get a deal by Wednesday we will press the button on managed decline," said Mr Khan. Mr Shapps has previously dismissed the mayor’s claim about the need for cuts as untrue.

