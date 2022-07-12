Pet parrot taken from Richmond Park feared 'killed by a fox'

Police fear a pet parrot taken from Richmond Park may have been attacked and killed by a fox after being released from a car.

Officers said the macaw, named Sura, was taken outside Sheen Gate last month, leaving her owner "very distressed".

It is understood a number of people may have spoken to the driver and may have important information about why the parrot was taken.

On Twitter police said: "We believe the parrot was subsequently killed by a fox. The investigation is on going."

Anyone with information can contact police by email RichmondPark@met.police.uk quoting ref 0706397/22.

