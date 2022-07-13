A London borough has warned residents their bins might not get emptied because of the scorching heatwave.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich said staff were "working hard" and would catch up "as quickly as possible".

It was unclear why the hot weather was affecting services but one resident said the smell where she lived was "awful".

ITV News London has contacted the council for comment.

As temperatures rise, London Ambulance Service urged the public to support paramedics by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

It also repeated advice to keep hydrated and stay out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.

An office worker carries a large fan along a street in London

Londoners were also warned to stay out the River Thames where lifeboat said people regularly lost their lives.

"Don't do it. We're not the fun police. I can see the attraction of cool water in hot weather but the tidal Thames is a very dangerous stretch of river and people lose their lives regularly, so go to a lido instead," said James Anthony from Chiswick Lifeboat.

The warning for extreme heat for much of England and Wales is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

Forecasters believe there is a 30% chance the mercury could pass the current UK record of 38.7C (101.7F).

