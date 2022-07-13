Croydon Tram strike today: Passengers face severe disruption as workers walk out over pay row
Croydon Tram services will be severely disrupted this week as workers walk out again in a dispute over pay.
Members of Aslef on Croydon Tramlink will strike today (Wednesday, 13 July) and Thursday (14 July) following similar action last month.
Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said workers are facing a real terms wage cut.
“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round-the-clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.”
Trish Ashton, Transport for London’s director of rail and sponsored services, said: “It is disappointing this industrial action is going ahead.
“We urge Tram Operations Ltd and Aslef to urgently find a solution to avoid disruption to customers.
“All customers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to check before they make their journeys.”
