Croydon Tram strike today: Passengers face severe disruption as workers walk out over pay row

Croydon tram
Croydon Tramlink workers have launched a fresh round of strikes this week. Credit: PA

Croydon Tram services will be severely disrupted this week as workers walk out again in a dispute over pay.

Members of Aslef on Croydon Tramlink will strike today (Wednesday, 13 July) and Thursday (14 July) following similar action last month.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said workers are facing a real terms wage cut.

“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round-the-clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.”

Trish Ashton, Transport for London’s director of rail and sponsored services, said: “It is disappointing this industrial action is going ahead.

“We urge Tram Operations Ltd and Aslef to urgently find a solution to avoid disruption to customers.

“All customers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to check before they make their journeys.”

