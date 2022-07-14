Play Brightcove video

Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at the Old Bailey in central London to face charges of sexual assault dating back 17 years.

The Hollywood star, 62, has already indicated he “strenuously denies” the allegations of three men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

The American actor is listed to appear in Court One of the Old Bailey under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler for a plea and case management hearing before Mr Justice Wall.

Spacey is on unconditional bail and attended the central London court in person rather than by videolink.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

At the time, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The House Of Cards star has an address in Waterloo, south London, but his home is in the US, where he has family and a dog.

Last month, at an initial court hearing at magistrates’ court, Spacey’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said Spacey had returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges against him in May, but Spacey could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK last month.

Oscar-winning Spacey is known for starring roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

He was artistic director at the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.