Metropolitan Police are investigating Sir Mo Farah’s revelation that he was trafficked to the UK illegally under the name of another child.

The four-time Olympic champion, 39, told the world his name was really Hussein Abdi Kahin, in the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah.

He revealed how he had been brought to Britain from Somalia illegally having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

In a statement, the Met said: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time.

“Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information.”

In the documentary, broadcast on Wednesday night, Sir Mo said he was helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

Ahead of the broadcast, the father-of-four said he created the documentary for his family.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m so proud have represented Great Britain and to achieved what I have as a GB athlete.

“But, my proudest achievement will always be being a husband and father to my amazing family.

“I did this documentary for them, so they could understand more about the experiences that led us to becoming the family we are today.

“Not every child will have the easiest start in life, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go on to achieve their dreams.

“I hope you’ll all watch later and I can’t wait to hear what you think.”

The Home Office earlier confirmed it would not take action against Sir Mo after he revealed the information.

Sir Mo said he was "relieved" to hear that the department would be taking action.

He has been widely praised for sharing his story publicly by groups including charities tackling modern slavery and trafficking.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a case in British public life where somebody so familiar to the British public… reveals how dark, how difficult, how complex his back story is," said Sunder Katwala, the director of British Future, a nonpartisan think tank on identity and immigration.

“We rarely have the voices and faces of people trafficked, but for it to be one of the most familiar public figures of Britain in this century is truly extraordinary.”

The Rio Olympics champion named his son Hussein after his real identity Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

More than 10,000 people were referred to British authorities as possible victims of modern slavery in 2020, up from 2,340 in 2014, according to a report from the Home Office.

The department has been faced backlash for its approach to migrants, refugees, and asylum seeker.

The controversial recent policy of deporting "illegal" immigrants seeking asylum in the UK to Rwanda has become the subject of several legal challenges.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Rwanda plan will make it tougher for criminals to smuggle people across the English Channel in small boats.

However migrant advocates say the plan is illegal and inhumane.

