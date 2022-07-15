The Met Office is warning London could be hit by highs of 40C on Tuesday, as much of the country braces for 'extreme heat' next week.

The prediction comes as the national forecaster announces an unprecedented weather warning, amid the scorching heatwave.

A red warning has been issued in much of England - for the first time ever.

The Met Office is warning of an “exceptional hot spell from Sunday until Tuesday, which it says could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

The forecast for Tuesday, 19 July, reveals potential for a 40C high in London. Credit: Met Office

The weather alert warns of a “very likely” risk to life, and "substantial disruption" expected to travel and energy supplies.

The temperatures are forecast to hit a high in the capital on Tuesday, 19 July, during a week expected to bring exceptionally high temperatures across the UK.

The red 'extreme' heat warning covers most of England on Monday and Tuesday. Credit: ITV News

There is around a 30% chance that the current heat record – of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019 – could be broken.

The Met Office issued the rare red warning due to concerns that the 'extreme heat' conditions could be a danger to health, particularly for vulnerable and elderly people.

London Ambulance Service has urged the public to support it as the heat continues by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency, keeping hydrated, and staying out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.

Heatwaves have been made hotter, longer and more frequent by climate change, and experts have warned of the need to adapt homes and cities in the UK for a future of more intense summer heat.

