A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in east London.

Mohammed Arslan, of Natal Road, Ilford, east London, will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, accused of killing Hina Bashir, who had been reported missing.

Ms Bashir’s body was found in Folkes Lane, Upminster, in the early hours of Sunday July 17.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “My thoughts are with Hina’s family, who have suffered a terrible loss. We will provide them with whatever support we can.

“We are continuing our work to develop a full understanding of what happened to Hina, not just in recent days but in the weeks prior to this terrible incident.

“I would urge anyone who may have information which could assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the reference 2674/14JUL, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.