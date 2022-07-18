The coastguard in Southend has thanked members of the public who helped rescue a mother and her daughter who nearly drowned near the Essex coast.

The child was reported to be struggling to keep her head above the water so her mother went into the sea to help her on Sunday afternoon at Marine Parade in Southend.

But the mother then got into difficulties herself and lost consciousness after swallowing some seawater.

Before the coastguard arrived, members of the public managed to rescue both the mother and her daughter from the water and were giving them first aid on the beach.

The coastguard thanked them for helping the family and also thanked one of the mother's younger children who acted as a translator at the scene.

'Don’t hesitate to dial 999'

A spokesman said: "Southend Coastguard arrived on scene to find the casualties now already in the care of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust being treated.

"A young child got into difficulties in the water and was struggling to keep their head above water, when their mother then went into the water to help rescue their daughter but also got into difficulties.

"Both casualties were then pulled from the water, by persons unknown, with the mother we believe at the time to have been unconscious with members of the public giving first aid having swallowed some water.

"The mother, post coming around, then was helped to the waiting ambulance to be treated further with their child.

"We would like to thank the members of the public that helped the two casualties out of the water and gave immediate first aid, our huge thanks and gratitude in helping them at their time of need.

"We would also like to say a big thanks to the one young child in the family group who was able to help as a translator between HM Coastguard officers and the paramedics with the casualties on scene.

"You are a credit to your family, at a time that must have been very traumatic but your composure was very commendable for someone so young, well done. Should you see anyone in trouble on or near the coast, don’t hesitate to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, you could save someone’s life."

