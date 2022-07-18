Water pressure warning for parts of London, Essex and Surrey during heatwave

A water provider is experiencing supply issues due to the hot weather with reports of lower pressure levels.

Affinity Water said the heat was resulting in lower water pressure in areas including London, Essex and Surrey.

The company urged customers to avoid non-essential water usage and said it predicts an extra 164 million litres of water will be needed on Monday compared to normal demand.

“Because of the hot weather, many of us are using much more water,” the provider said.

“This means you may notice lower pressure or no water when demand is higher in your area.”

Elsewhere, South East Water said despite record demand there was currently "minimal" interruption to their supply in parts of Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire.

“We would like to thank our customers who have been listening to our water efficiency messaging and ask them to increase their efforts to reduce their water use while we move into the hottest period so far," South East Water said.

Thames Water said it was always important to save water "but especially during long dry weather spells', adding: "small changes to your daily water usage can help to keep taps flowing."

London was predicted on Monday to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar.

The Met Office forecast the capital could see highs up to 40C when the heatwave sweeps across England.

The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency to issue a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from Monday to Wednesday.

