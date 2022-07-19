Play Brightcove video

A search operator was launched after the teenage boy went missing in the water at Tagg's Island in Hampton, Richmond.

The body of a teenage boy has been pulled from the River Thames, the day after a young swimmer went missing during the heatwave.

A search operation was launched in the stretch of river near Richmond, south west London, after a teen swimmer was reported to have got into difficulty in the water on Monday.

The 14-year-old boy was reported as missing and believed to have drowned.

At just before 5pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service to reports that a child had entered the water at Tagg’s Island in Hampton, Richmond.

Despite a search by officers, paramedics, London Fire Brigade and members of the public, efforts to find the boy were unsuccessful and the rescue operation was brought to an end at 6.40pm.

Efforts to recover his body will continue into the evening, with the boy’s next of kin aware and being supported by specialist officers.

A Met Police statement said: "At approximately 15:30hrs on Tuesday, 19 July, the body of a teenage boy was recovered from the River Thames in Richmond.

"The body is believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy who was seen to enter the water on the afternoon of Monday, 18 July.

"His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."

Emergency services and the government have reiterated urgent warnings about the dangers of trying to keep cool after several tragedies in waterways and reservoirs during the heatwave, which peaked at a record-breaking 40C in London on Tuesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...