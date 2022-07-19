Boy, 14, missing and believed to have drowned in Thames in west London

Play Brightcove video

A 14-year-old boy is missing and is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the Thames in west London.

Just before 5pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service to reports that a child had entered the water at Tagg’s Island in Hampton, Richmond.

Despite a search by officers, paramedics, London Fire Brigade and members of the public, efforts to find the boy were unsuccessful and the rescue operation was brought to an end at 6.40pm.

Efforts to recover his body will continue, with the boy’s next of kin aware and being supported by specialist officers.

'His death is a tragedy'

Superintendent Richard Smith, from the South West Command Unit, said: “Despite the very best efforts of all involved, we must now sadly conclude that this young boy has died.

“His death is a tragedy and I cannot begin to imagine what his family will be going through. All our thoughts are with them.

“I know that on days like today when temperatures are at a record high, it might look appealing to jump in and cool off in rivers, reservoirs, lakes or other open water.

“Please don’t. The dangers are real and this evening in Richmond we have seen the terrible consequences of what happens when it goes wrong.

“To young people in particular, I would urge you to be the person in your group of friends who says no and reminds others about the dangers.

“Your intervention could save a life and save another family from experiencing such an awful loss.”

Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Charlie Pugsley said: “Our thoughts are with the teenager’s family and friends. Please don’t go into open water during this heatwave, it can be incredibly dangerous as the water is a lot colder than you’d expect.

“Anything below 15C is defined as cold water, and on average the UK and Ireland sea temperatures are just 12C. Rivers such as the Thames are colder – even in the summer.”

