Play Brightcove video

Aerial video shows fire destroying properties in Wennington as temperatures soared during the heatwave.

Dramatic footage has captured a huge fire ripping through homes on the outskirts of London, as a heatwave peaks with record-breaking 40C temperatures.

The capital's heat has triggered a series of blazes, putting firefighters under extreme pressure and prompting authorities to declare a major incident in the city.

Aerial footage showed thick black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire on Tuesday afternoon in the village of Wennington, in the east London borough of Havering, near the border with Essex.

London's mayor Sadiq Khan said firefighters were under "immense pressure" and he was in direct contact with the Commissioner.

London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to the scene at just after 1pm.

As temperatures passed the 40C high, the brigade dealt with an influx of 999 calls to its control room as smoke billowed into the air from a string of fires.

At least one home appeared to be completely destroyed in the blaze, while smoke covered a wide area.

Nearby fields were seen to be scorched.

The Wennington and Dartford fires across opposite sides of the Thames send smoke billowing through the air. Credit: Pool

Freya Gutteridge, 23, from nearby Hornchurch, who works in marketing, said : “I noticed the fire in Wennington when I went to lunch at two and since then our whole office has just been watching – everywhere we look there’s a new one.

“We’re all really worried, the wind is strong and we’re seeing on the news that loads of houses are on fire and there isn’t enough fire engines.

“It’s crazy. Most of us in the office live really locally so we’re all worried about families’ houses at the moment.

“We know that if we were in any danger that we would be evacuated but there are petrol stations around and things like that so we’re more scared for everyone in the area.”

Fire just yards from people's home in Wennington, east London

The fire brigade said on Twitter: “We’ve got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with this blaze on The Green in #Wennington.”

LFB’s assistant commissioner for operational resilience and control, Patrick Goulbourne, said: “The brigade remains ready to respond to incidents.

“However, we want to ensure our resources are available for people who really need our help.

“If you see a fire smouldering, please don’t hesitate to call us.

“The sooner we know about a fire, the sooner we can bring it under control and prevent it from spreading further, reducing the need for us to mobilise additional resources.

The Wennington blaze is separate from a grass fire raging south of the location across the River Thames, off the A2 near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green, Dartford, Kent.

Footage has captured both blazes from the air, showing the fires sending plumes of smoke billowing across London and Kent.

Firefighters battled to control the blazes as temperatures in the areas hit around 40C amid the heatwave blasting the nation.

Elsewhere, grass fires breaking out led to a string of callouts for London Fire Brigade.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The recent hot, dry weather has made the ground extremely dry, which unfortunately means grassland and parks will burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks.

“Common causes of grass fires include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start flames by magnifying the sun’s rays.

“Every one of us can help reduce the risk of fire and keep our communities clean, make sure rubbish is safely thrown away and cigarettes are always properly disposed of.

“If you see a grass fire, don't attempt to put it out yourself as grass fires can travel very quickly and change direction without warning. If you see signs of smouldering grass then call the Brigade and let us know where the fire is.”

The fires being tackled in London on Tuesday afternoon include:

Thirty fire engines dealing with a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster.

Fifteen fire engines tackling a fire on The Green in Wennington.

Twelve fire engines tackling a fire involving garden fencing and trees on Uxbridge Road in Pinner.

Ten fire engines tackling a restaurant fire on Green Lanes in Southgate.

Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Oaks Road in Croydon.

Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Ballards Road in Dagenham.

Eight fire engines tackling a fire on The Broadway in Wembley.

Six fire engines tackling a grass fire on Sunningfields Crescent in Hendon.

Four fire engines tackling a grass fire on Chapel View in Croydon.

Four fire engines tackling a fire on Sidcup Road in Eltham.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...