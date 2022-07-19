Pet owners warned of dangerously hot 60C pavements during heatwave

Play Brightcove video

RSPCA video shows how hot pavements get during a heatwave

The scorching weather is heating up pavements and paths to dangerously high levels which risk scorching the paws of pets.

A video, recorded by the RSPCA, showed how one pavement got as hot as 60C during the intense heat.

The animal charity said every per owner had a duty to take "every precaution possible" to keep their pets safe and be aware of the risks and dangers.

"These few days of extreme hot weather need to be taken very seriously, that means staying inside or wherever it is coolest, skipping walking dogs and riding horses, and doing everything we can to provide shade and fresh water for wildlife," said the RSPCA's Esme Wheeler.

"Our video shows just how hot the pavements alone can get - they become ‘paw-scorching’ and are a huge risk to animals," she explained.

The RSPCA had the following advice for pet owners to help keep animals safe:

Provide several water bowls around the home for pets to drink often.

Place containers of water outside for wild animals.

Do not take your dog on a car journey unless absolutely necessary.

Try to keep at least one room in the home as cool as possible by closing curtains or using a fan (out of reach) to encourage good airflow.

Check pets and outdoor animals such as chickens and small furries every hour for signs of heatstroke, fly-strike or sunburn and keep water topped up.

Do not take your dog out for a walk or exercise - it may be possible to take them for a gentle walk on the lead when the sun has gone down either early morning or late at night.

Keep toilet breaks for dogs very brief and try to stick to shaded spots as much as you possibly can.

If your dog, cat or small furry looks uncomfortable , try wrapping an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel and place it near them to lie next to, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

Dogs die in hot cars. Call 999 in an emergency if you see a dog in a hot car.

Esme added: "Knowing how to try and prevent heatstroke, and also how to spot the signs of heatstroke in pets could be a matter of life and death, so we’re urging anyone with a pet - whether it’s a dog or cat, a rabbit or guinea pig, and even chickens, horses and exotic animals - to put aside some time today to read up and make plans."

For more advice on protecting your pets, click here.

