Poplar stabbing: Boy, 13, attacked repeatedly with machete in 'gang attack'

A 13-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being repeatedly stabbed by a group of men reportedly armed with a machete.

The young boy was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body after what is thought to be a possible gang attack.

Emergency services rushed to Poplar on Monday night after residents reported that a boy had been stabbed outside Carradale House on St Leonards Road, in a residential area with a shop nearby and close to the A12.

Ambulance staff found him at the scene before taking him to the Royal London Hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police found a vehicle believed to have been involved in the attack a short distance away and a man was arrested and taken to a police station in central London.

However, police believe this may have been a gang attack and as a result, there are still a number of suspects on the loose.

Police said the suspects could still be in the local area armed dangerous weapons.

Because of the possible gang links there is potential for revenge attacks taking place around Poplar in the coming days.

Additional stop and search powers were granted from 10.30pm last night covering much of Tower Hamlets and Bromley. These section 60 powers expired at 7am this morning.

