Play Brightcove video

Video from Twitter/@Mr_Stevo87

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze in east London after video posted online showed flames leaping from the window of a high rise block of flats.

Fifteen fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to Manwood Street in North Woolwich close to London City Airport.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 105 calls to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is now known at this time and it's not known if anyone is injured.

London Fire Brigade said: "A four-roomed flat on the 17th floor of the building is completely alight.

"Firefighters are also tackling a fire involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block at the junction between Manwood Street and Silverland Street."

It comes a day after the UK recorded its hottest ever temperatures, and saw firefighters face their busiest day since the Second World War.

London Ambulance Service said: “We have sent a number of resources to the scene, including advanced paramedics and our hazardous area response team.”

This is a developing story... more follows...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...