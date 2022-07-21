A London Underground line will begin closing during the evening rush hour on Thursday due to staff shortages.

Train operator Greater Anglia earlier said the Central line “will be shutting down from 5pm today with complete closure by 6.30pm expected”.

Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex to West Ruislip, west London via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight.

Greater Anglia serves the London Liverpool Street and Stratford stations, which are also on the Central line.

Transport for London has not issued an alert to passengers, but a spokesman confirmed the line is closing early due to a shortage of control room staff.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...