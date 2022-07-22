Eco-activists to face jury trial over M25 heatwave protest in Surrey

Three protesters have appeared in court accused of mounting motorway signs on the M25 in response to extreme temperatures in the UK this week.

Cressida Gethin, 20, Alexander Wilcox, 21, and Emma Mani, 45, are charged with causing a public nuisance following a Just Stop Oil demonstration on Wednesday.

They each pleaded not guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in west London on Friday.

Wilcox wore a turquoise t-shirt for his appearance, while Mani wore a purple sweatshirt over a grey top and Gethin a buttoned-up pale blue cardigan.

The 117-mile M25 encircles London.

The defendants allegedly harnessed themselves to Junctions 14 and 15 on the south-west side in Surrey.

Gethin, of Dorstone, Herefordshire; Wilcox, of South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes; and Mani, of High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, were released on bail.

They will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on August 19.

