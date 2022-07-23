A motorcyclist aged in his 20s has died following a crash in west London.

Met Police crash investigators are seeking a 29-year-old man, alleging the driver did not stop at the scene following the collision near Earl's Court.

Officers said emergency services were called just after 11pm on Friday, 22 July, to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A4 at Cromwell Road near the junction with Warwick Road, SW5.

Officers attended along with ambulance paramedics.

The motorcyclist – a man, aged in his 20s – died at the scene.

His family have been informed, police added.

The car driver – a 29-year-old man - did not stop at the scene, the Met said.

He was located and arrested by officers a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Any witnesses, including those with dashcam footage, are urged to call police on 101 and quote ref CAD 8814/22JUL.