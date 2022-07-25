Transport for London is still planning big cuts despite a multi-billion-pound funding offer from government, according to Sadiq Khan. The mayor said officials needed more time to examine the proposals before deciding if the 'managed decline' of services could be halted. The Department for Transport announced late on Friday it had drawn up a long-term funding deal for TfL. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: "I've put a long-term settlement on the table to ensure services are supported and £3.6bn of capital projects take place by 2024." He added: "The ball is now firmly in the Mayor's court." 'The devil's in the detail'

But Mr Khan said it was too early to say whether he would accept the proposals. 'We know from previous offers from the government there are often strings attached, the devil's in the detail,' said Mr Khan. He added: 'Let's wait and see what the TfL officials say. We may need a short extension to look at it properly. What I will not do is accept a deal that's going to be damaging to our city. We're still planning for cuts.' TfL has been given more than £5bn in emergency bailouts since the start of Covid the pandemic. The bailouts and uncertainty over long-term government support has led to bitter wrangling between the mayor and ministers. Mr Khan has warned of a 10% cut to bus services, the possible closure of a Tube line and the cancellation of other major improvement projects in the capital. The government has pressed the mayor to deliver savings, including changes to TfL's generous pension scheme and to consider introducing driverless trains on the Underground.

