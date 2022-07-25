A lorry driver who murdered a woman by beating her over the head more than 20 times with an electric jigsaw has been jailed for life.

Neculai Paizan, 64, murdered Agnes Akom, 20, in his converted shipping container home before dragging her body in a wheelie bin to be dumped in a woodland area in north west London. Agnes was found over a month after she was reported missing by her concerned boyfriend, with police discovering her body in a shallow grave at Neasden recreation ground.

Paizan, of Kensington, was found guilty by an Old Bailey jury and was sentenced on Monday to life with a minimum of 22 years in prison.

The Romanian national claimed he had discovered Agnes dead in the shipping container shortly after she had drugged him with an iced coffee.

Neculai Paizan used a wheelie bin top move the body Credit: BPM Media

The court heard Agnes had left her home on Cricklewood Broadway on the morning of May 9, telling her partner that she was going to work.

In the months before she was murdered, Paizan had been seen multiple times with Agnes, and she had visited his shipping container on several previous occasions. Between 10 and 11am that day, she and Paizan had exchanged messages before he collected her in his silver Dacia Sandera from Costa Coffee, where they then travelled to his shipping container in Brent.

CCTV captured the moments Agnes, known as Dora, was last seen alive, with prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC telling the jury: "At 11.47am, the defendant and Miss Akom got out of the car and walked around to the service yard at the side of Lennox Autos and to the container. They both went in and closed the door. That was at 11.49am. This was the last sighting of Miss Akom." About half an hour later, CCTV caught Paizan leaving the container to use a tap, where he was seen wiping away bloodstains.

Shortly after 3:30pm, he was seen dragging items from the shipping container to place them into the boot of his car.

He later disposed of Agnes’ white fur coat, clothing, pink slip-on shoes and the electric power tool in a nearby dump.

Neculai Paizan Credit: BPM Media

He was later seen dragging a "large white item" to his car, which he then left overnight outside his home on Peel Street.

The following day he travelled to Neasden Recreation Ground, where he was caught placing her body in a wheelie bin before dragging it into the woodland area. The young Hungarian coffin maker was reported missing that night, but her body was not recovered until June 14 in a bit underneath a fallen tree.

Paizan had been arrested nine days after she was last seen alive, and was later charged with her murder. Police examined the shipping container and found traces of blood staining, despite "vigorous attempts" to clean it.

A DNA sample was taken and was found to match Agnes’ profile.

Agnes Akom Credit: BPM Media

The jury had also heard that in the year before her murder, Agnes and Paizan had engaged in a sexual relationship, and that he had given her money. During his defence, he claimed that he had been drugged with an iced coffee, before becoming disorientated.

He stated that after leaving the shipping container for some air, he had discovered her lifeless body and that her wounds were self-inflicted, a claim that was pronounced “completely ridiculous” by the judge. In two victim impact statements read by the prosecutor, Agnes’ family in Hungary spoke of their devastation at losing their young daughter.

Her mum, Agnes Bonczi, had not seen her since she relocated to the UK, and had argued with her the day before she was killed.

She said that as a consequence of Paizan’s actions, she was “never given the opportunity to tell Agnes she still loved her”. The court also heard that prior to her death, Agnes had been in the process of writing a letter to her young son, who had been placed into foster care. Her boyfriend Peter Lenart described her was "my love, the mother of my child, my partner and my best friend" and stressed: "She was not a prostitute, she was not what Paizan said."

'Attempt to cover up'

He continued: "He was the last person to touch her when that should have been me, he was the last person to stroke her hair when that should have been me." Sentencing him to life imprisonment, the Common Serjeant of London Judge Richard Marks said: "What truly happened there and why you did what you did is something that we can only surmise.

"Tragically, she never lived to tell the tale, so the court and the jury only had your account which I am certain was demonstrably untrue and which the jury not surprisingly rejected. "You are physically a much larger person than her, she being around 5ft 5inches and eight and a half stone.

"For reasons only known to yourself, you launched into a vicious attack hitting her over the head at least 20 times with a handheld power tool, an electric jigsaw using at least moderate force and it was quite a heavy object and you also caused her a fracture to the nose which according to the pathologist required severe force. "She had no defensive injuries so you must have caught her unawares and thereafter rendered her incapable of even raising her arms in an attempt to defend herself. It must have been a shocking scene. This attack caused a great deal of bleeding. You then set about a comprehensive exercise in an attempt to cover up what you had done."

'Shocking acts of wickedness'

He continued: "It is clear from your lengthy evidence, you remained in a complete state of denial as to what you did in that frenzy of violence that took away that young girl's life at the age of 20.

"These were shocking acts of wickedness on your behalf. Why did it happen? Perhaps, but I cannot be sure, but as you would tell the police ‘She said don’t touch me. She didn’t feel like it, she was in a mood, she told me to leave her alone’. Or perhaps because you were tired of her constant requests for money, you felt like you were being used." Stating that Paizan had not shown “one iota of remorse”, he sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years.

