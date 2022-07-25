An east London takeaway has been fined and closed immediately after Environmental Health Officers found "shocking" conditions.

Inspectors from Waltham Forest Council found that Pranzos Piri Piri on High Road in Leyton had "a widespread rodent infestation" including the discovery of a mouse nest in the motor compartment of the kitchen fridge.

The inspection, which took place in June, found the east London takeaway was harbouring unsatisfactory food hygiene standards.

It found dirt, food debris and grease on the floors and walls of the kitchen.

Thames Magistrates Court granted the Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order, and fines racked up to £1,589.

It comes after the business was given a hygiene rating of just one in February this year, which means it needs major improvements.

Filth and grease found by inspectors at Pranzos Piri Piri in Leyton Credit: BPM Media

Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Waltham Forest Council, Councillor Khevyn Limbajee said: "While we are always vigilant in monitoring hotspots, given the extent of the health and safety breaches at Pranzos, it’s shocking that Mr. Raheem was confident enough to actively request an inspection.

"I am pleased to see that Environmental Health Officers made such a swift intervention in shutting it down, and that Thames Magistrates Court agreed for it to remain closed until the risk to public health and safety is removed."

A number of less than complimentary reviews have been left online by Pranzos' customers over the years - many of which mention hygiene. One customer said: "Very dirty. I feel bad to give a bad review because the food isn’t so bad, but I just can’t get over how filthy it was. As a business, hygiene and cleanliness should always be top."

The business was given a hygiene rating of just one earlier this year and had bad reviews online Credit: BPM Media

Another customer complained about the food: "The chicken burger was rock hard. The strips were a sliced fillet again rock hard. Chips were ok. 2 x Halloumi was one bit cut into two. So disappointing, wont be back."

"Salad was black at the edges, I had to throw away the 2 wraps after a single bite as they fell apart and were not safe to eat, chips are oven cooked and tasted awful, sauces spilled inside the bag and ruined most of the food, not impressed will not order from here again, have applied for a refund," another added.

The ratings of the Foods Standards Agency go between 0, the worst rating of the spectrum, while 5 is the best a restaurant can get.

