An eight-year-old boy heroically fought off an armed thief in south London who tried to steal his dad's watch at knifepoint.

The boy was sitting in a car stuck in traffic with his dad as they were returning from a day trip to the beach.

A moped rider approached the car and then produced a "large knife" which was held against the boy's neck through an open car window.The horrific incident took place in South Norwood with the schoolboy bravely fighting off the robber for long enough for his 36-year-old dad to drive along the pavement to get away.

The terrifying ordeal happened on Friday, July 8, between 5pm and 6pm on Beulah Hill.

The pair were travelling back from Kent and didn't see the criminal, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet, approach the passenger side window.

Once the attacker put the blade to the eight-year-old's throat he demanded the dad hand over his watch.

But the courageous child pushed the knife away and briefly tussled with the thief. As he pushed the knife away, his dad drove off, smashing into cars along the pavement to escape the armed robbery.

The shocked family reported the incident to police and it is now being investigated by detectives.

'Extremely frightening ordeal'

There were reportedly witnesses who might be able to help travelling on a 196 bus.Detective Inspector Jennifer O’Neill said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and his young son."My team and I are determined to bring the person responsible to justice and we are carrying out a number of enquiries.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency. If you were in the area at the time, please review your dash cam footage.

"Any information you have, no matter how small you think it is, could be vital in helping us to remove a dangerous man from the streets of London and get justice for the man and his young son."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 2428/09Jul.