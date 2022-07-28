An NHS nurse whose fiancee was stabbed at random on a London street described how he staggered home and looked her in the eye as his life slipped away. Leon Street suffered five stab wounds to his chest as well as injuries to his hands and leg as he went to the shops in Neasden, north London in January last year. Speaking to ITV News, his partner Natasha Anodin said Leon knew he was dying and told her not to panic. "I couldn't help him, I tried, it happened so quickly," Natasha said. "His face was white, there was no blood in his face, I couldn't believe it was happening, it felt like it was hours but it was minutes - it was horrific.

'Trousers were completely blood red'

"I asked him to come upstairs and I took his top off and I could see the holes and his trousers were completely blood red," Natasha explained. Mr Street had previously survived a heart attack and worked as a delivery driver until his van was stolen two-and-a-half weeks before his murder. Natasha added: "To see someone die in such distress is burnt into my mind, I can't get passed it. "I had to change my job [as an NHS nurse] because I couldn't support end of life patients anymore because it was too emotional. "When I was supposed to be giving support to somebody else I was just an emotional mess myself. "I had to leave my job and move to a different role in nursing." On Thursday student Amine Laouar was jailed for at least 38 years for killing Leon and injuring two others during a spree of random knife attacks.

Video below shows one of Amine Laouar's knife attacks on a surviving victim who wanted the footage shown publicly

Sentencing, Judge Martin Picton said the academically successful defendant's crimes were "as inexplicable as they were terrible" and had caused irreversible suffering. He told Laouar: "Your attack on Mr Street was brutal and remorseless. The dashcam footage that emerged part-way through this trial leaves no doubt as to your murderous intent. "Even a passing motorist sounding their horn could not distract you from the act of repeatedly stabbing your victim." Natasha said the death of her fiancee left her feeling empty and the attack was another disturbing reminder of the violence blighting London's streets. "There's no justice for me. This is a sad, horrific addition to the knife crime that exists in London today - we need to do something about it. He was a young man who had his whole life taken away from him. This loss of life is so unnecessary," Natasha said.

