'I couldn't wait to kiss and cuddle her!' Chloe's emotional mum told ITV News

The ecstatic mum of Euro 2022 match-winning England hero Chloe Kelly held back tears as she spoke of her daughter's "dream come true" moment at Wembley.

Kelly sent the North London stadium into raptures with her historic goal against Germany, sealing an electrifying 2-1 win in front of a record-breaking crowd of more than 87,000 spectators.

The Manchester City forward, who grew up in West London, celebrated by whipping off her top which, despite earning her a booking, was "Chloe down to a tee".

"[The celebration] top off! Giving it all that! Absolutely, that's Chloe," said mum Jane.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring their side's winning goal

'I'm just ecstatic'

Jane described how Chloe's eleven month injury battle failed to dent her determination to play the sport she has loved ever since being able to kick a ball.

She returned to action on 2 April and had just six weeks to convince England head coach Sarina Wiegman she was worth a place in her provisional Euro 2022 squad.

"I'm just ecstatic, she's come back from injury, eleven months out of action - there were tears, phone calls, Facetime at 3am," Jane explained.

"This is just a dream come true, this is what dreams are made of especially for my girl," she added.

Kelly’s determination to get back to fitness in time for the European Championship came as no surprise to those who know her.

She is the youngest of seven whose five older brothers took their little sister to play football in inner-city London and she "always had a ball at her feet," her mum said.

Kelly grew up in Ealing and used to catch a number 92 bus to Wembley on FA Cup final day to buy a matchday programme and feel the "vibe" around the stadium.

'I'm such a proud mum'

England's Chloe Kelly (left) and Ella Toone celebrate with the trophy after England win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final

"From the age of 18 months when she could kick a ball, she just kicked it. We used to go to the shops and she had a ball at her feet and I said 'leave that ball at home!'.

"She's gone on this great, long journey and it's been an absolute dream," mum Jane said.

"I couldn't wait to kiss and cuddle her - I hadn't kissed her for so many weeks! It's just brilliant, absolutely brilliant! So good, so good!

"I'm such a proud mum," Jane said.

Kelly joined childhood club Queens Park Rangers before switching to Arsenal’s centre of excellence.

That required a two-hour round trip by train and Kelly would often not get home until 11pm, with school waiting the following day.

After two loan spells with Everton, Kelly made a permanent move to the Merseyside club and was top scorer in the 2019-2020 season with nine goals in 12 games, form which prompted a move to Manchester City in July 2020.

