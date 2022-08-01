Lionesses and Sarina Wiegman given Freedom of the City of London after Euros win

England’s players and head coach Sarina Wiegman will be awarded the Freedom of the City of London following their Euro 2022 triumph.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

The 23-strong team and Wiegman will be invited to attend their Freedom ceremony later this year after being nominated by Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny, and chair of the City of London Corporation’s civic affairs sub-committee, Edward Lord OBE.

'Incredible success story'

Keaveny said: “The rise and rise of the Lionesses has been an incredible success story and it gives me great pleasure to nominate the team for the Freedom of the City of London.

“Last night’s triumphant win against Germany has cemented the team’s place in sporting history and as a nation, we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Lord added: “Watching last night’s match was a thrilling experience, and it was a stunning victory for the Lionesses, showing their quality, determination, teamwork, and sheer love of the game.

“On behalf of the whole Square Mile, I offer them our warmest congratulations on such an incredible performance in a tournament that made the whole country proud.”

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade. Recent recipients include former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...