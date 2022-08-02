Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over missing student nurse Owami Davies

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who went missing nearly a month ago in south London, the Metropolitan Police said. Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, on July 7 but has not been seen since. Two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested in the Croydon area on suspicion of murder on Monday, Scotland Yard said. They remain in custody at a south London police station. It comes after the Met Police’s Missing Persons Unit launched an investigation last month following Ms Davies’ disappearance and appealed for information on her whereabouts.

'Missing person’s investigation' Announcing the arrests on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said: “Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are now leading enquiries to locate 24-year-old Owami Davies because they have the resources and expertise required for a complex investigation. “This remains a missing person’s investigation.” Anyone with information about Ms Davies’ whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307 or contact the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...