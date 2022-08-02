A woman lay dead for around a week before police forced entry into her Kingston Upon Thames home after neighbours reported a smell. Rebecca Marles' body was found at her home on King Henry's Road in January a week after she was last seen by neighbours on New Year's Eve, an inquest was told. West London Coroner's Court heard how the 46-year-old, originally from Oxfordshire, had lost both her parents when she was younger, as well as her brother.

She suffered from a number of mental health issues, including paranoid schizophrenia, and was a regular methadone user. Met Police were called to her home around 2pm on January 6 following concern for welfare after she failed to return to her local pharmacy to get her next batch of prescribed medication.

When officers arrived, there was an "unusual smell" and they were forced to knock down the door to gain entry to her flat.

Rebecca Marles was known to suffer from a number of mental health issues Credit: BPM Media

Officers found her body in a "decomposed state" on the kitchen floor, with a post-mortem report revealing that she had probably been lying there for close to a week.

She had last been seen on New Year's Eve. Met Police officer PC Lee Deakin, who attended the scene, recognised Ms Marles from a previous encounter when he had been called to her home following reports she had been burgled. He was able to identify her body. Her GP, Dr Peter Finney, told the court that she was first diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2013, and has previously suffered multiple drug overdoses.

'Stressed and agitated'

She was on a number of medications and had been under the care of community psychiatric teams.

Mental health nurse Lucia Kendall added that she regularly smoked crack cocaine, and often reported feeling "stressed" and "agitated". The court heard how on December 31, she collected five days' worth of methadone, and a post-mortem examination and toxicology report revealed that she is likely to have overdosed on this medication, in combination with other prescribed drugs.

The medical cause of death was given as "respiratory depression", which is when carbon dioxide builds up inside the body. Recording a conclusion of "drug-related death", West London's assistant coroner Ivor Collett told the court: "It is clear that Miss Marles found herself in such sad and stark circumstances. She was a troubled person with a number of health problems, including drug dependency. "She lived alone and she received support from the medical services. It seems that on December 31, 2021, she collected five days' worth of methadone.

"It appears likely that she took a sufficient quantity of methadone with a combination of prescribed drugs, which brought about her death. "She probably took more than she should have in order to unsettle the effects that her medication would have on her normally. She was found face down on the floor, with marks on her head - which I believe indicate that she fell.

"Sadly she lay on the floor for around a week before she was found. Nothing suggests any intention, it appears to have been accidental."

If you, or someone you know needs help for drug addiction or mental health issues, there is a range of support available.

NHS Drug addiction: get help Cocaine addiction - get help Find drug addiction support services Find services for Drug addiction support that are right for you or someone you know. Provide your postcode to search for the nearest Drug addiction support service.

Talk to Frank Helpline: 0300 123 6600 www.talktofrank.com Offers free confidential drugs information and advice 24 hours a day. Helps you find out everything you might want to know about drugs (and some stuff you don't).

The Mix Helpline: 0808 808 4994 www.themix.org.uk

Re-solv Helpline: 01785 810762 Text or WhatsApp: 07496 959930 www.re-solv.org

Campaign Against Living Miserably Helpline: 0800 58 58 58 www.thecalmzone.net The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) works to prevent male suicide and offers support services for any man who is struggling or in crisis.

Samaritans Tel: 116 123 (Free) www.samaritans.org

Mind MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393 www.mind.org.uk

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...