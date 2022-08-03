The mother of a “caring” student nurse who has been missing for more than three weeks has urged anyone with information about her disappearance to assist the police investigation.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, left her family home on Monday July 4 and was last seen at 12.03am in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on Thursday July 7.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on August 2 at an address in South Croydon and remains in custody.

On August 1, two men, aged 27 and 23, were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation.

Police have released images of Ms Davies on the night she was last seen in a shop and CCTV of her walking in Derby Road.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road, saying Ms Davies was with a man and crossed the road just as it pulled out.

CCTV image issued by Met Police appealing for information about missing Owami Davies

They say the van driver would have had a good opportunity to see them both clearly and are appealing for this possible witness to come forward.

'Begging for the public’s help'

Speaking at New Scotland Yard on Wednesday, Owami’s mother Nicol Davies said: “It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone out there heard something.

“I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up. All we really want is to find her, all we really need is for her to come home or to know her whereabouts

“I sit here as a desperate mother at the mercy of anyone that knows or heard something to help me find my baby, that’s all I’m asking, just help to find her.”

She added: “Or her, if she’s somewhere and hears this, to please come home.

“We miss her so much, her brothers and myself miss her, need her.

“We are not complete, we just want her to come home and, again, if she is listening she should know she’s not in trouble.”

Nicol Davies wipes away tears as she speaks to the media at New Scotland Yard

She said her daughter was “really happy”, had about two months left of her studies and recently secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’.

She said Ms Davies had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

Nicol, a mother of three, said they had holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris, saying her daughter’s nickname is “Princess” due to her love of Disney.

She said: “We had so many things on our calendar that we still needed to do.”

She added: “She’s a lovely person. Owami’s caring, she likes to help. She doesn’t hold grudges. She loves her brothers, she dotes on her brothers. She loves me. As much as we love her.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...