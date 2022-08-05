A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north London on Thursday night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Highbury Fields in Highbury, Islington, at around 9pm on Thursday.

The injured teenager was treated at the scene, just 500 yards from Arsenal FC's Emirates Stadium, before being rushed to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

There is currently a large cordon in place around the bottom half of the park as well as Highbury Terrace.

Police at the scene in Highbury Fields on Thursday night

'A lot of commotion' A woman living in the area said: "I heard a lot of commotion. Shouting and running. Sounded like a lot of people. I saw boys running up the road, maybe four of them. I don't know if they were involved or scared."

Another local resident added: "It doesn't surprise me. There's always activity on the field, especially in the early hours. Young people gathering and drinking. Usually lots of lads out.

"I've lived here for 36 years. I've noticed it's got worse - you just have to be aware. A few years ago, there was something about guns involved. I think there was a shot fired.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Islington.

"Police were called to Highbury Fields, N5, shortly before 21.00hrs on Thursday, 4 August to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

"A male, believed to be 15 years old, was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Enquiries are ongoing to inform next of kin.

"A crime scene has been put in place. There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed."

