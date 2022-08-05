Play Brightcove video

The Bison's horn went through Amelia's thigh, came out the other end, and the animal tossed her in the air - ten to fifteen feet - her mum told Kota TV

A Surrey student has been left partially paralysed after being thrown 'head over heels' up to 15 feet in the air and gored by a bison at the start of a month long road trip across the USA.

Amelia Dean, 19, was hiking in Custer State Park, South Dakota with her friend and his dog on the second day of a month-long adventure.

After climbing a hill in Custer State Park in South Dakota the pair saw the large bison standing in their way.

They carefully walked around trying not to disturb the creature but he suddenly charged forward and attacked Amelia, gorging her in the left thigh and hurling her into the air.

The bison stood "huffing" directly over the shocked student after she hit the ground until her friend eventually managed to successfully lead him away.

Amelia skirted around the bison trying not to disturb him Credit: Amelia Dean

Speaking local TV station Kota Amelia said: "I remember feeling the pressure on my hip, just being pushed back and I remember the sensation of just flying in the air and going head over heels."

Her parents said they were "beyond fortunate" their daughter is still breathing after the ambulance took around 20 minutes to arrive, adding it was a "miracle" she was still alive.

Although Amelia is starting to recover she still suffers pain and paralysis and limited movement below the knee and can't walk without help, only able to go 20 yards.

Mia pictured setting off from Surrey on her US adventure Credit: Family image/

Speaking to to Kota TV her parents described their "disbelief" when they found out what happened.

"One of her passions is dancing - she loved to dance," her mum said.

"I believe God has a plan and purpose for her because it wasn't her time to die," she added.

Her parents praised the "amazing" work of doctors but suffered a setback when the hospital said it could not carry out a crucial operation to treat the nerve injury.

The "highly complex" procedure would give Amelia the chance to regain full motion, but the cost is not covered by their insurance.

"Mayo clinic, a world-class hospital in the peripheral nerve field has accepted Mia as a referral from Rapid City Hospital," her parents said.

"Mia’s injury is complicated in the first place, including both the vascular and nerve injury, but the nerve damage itself is also complex and extensive.

"This could be Mia’s best chance to regain control of her foot, and time is running out. The initial tests alone cost around $8,000, not including transport, accommodation and other expenses, the later flights home, or any possible surgeries needed," they added.

They have started a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising money to successfully treat Amelia.

