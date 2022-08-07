At least 70 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze that is putting dozens of homes at risk near Heathrow Airport.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) have been working for hours to put out the fire engulfing trees, hedgerows, shrubs and decking at the rear of a row of homes on Hereford Road in Feltham.

Dramatic footage and images show large flames and plumes of smoke just metres behind a number of homes.

Around 60 people have been evacuated and at least 30 homes have been saved since the fire brigade was called at 4.35pm on Sunday to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, said LFB, and 10 engines and 70 firefighters from across several boroughs are still on the scene.

"Crews have also removed a number of cylinders which were involved in the fire as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat," it added.

Station Commander Tamer Ozdemir, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters have worked incredibly hard in hot, arduous conditions to stop the blaze spreading to nearby properties.

“Their hard work has saved approximately 30 homes in Hereford Road.

“Around 60 residents were evacuated due to the amount of smoke.

“Our drone team is on scene assisting crews with identifying further hot spots in the surrounding woodland.”

LFB has so far received 44 calls related to the blaze.

