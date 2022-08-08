Play Brightcove video

[Video from Thornton Heath Chronicle]

Two people have been rescued after a huge explosion completely destroyed a house in south London on Monday morning.

Neighbours reported hearing a huge bang on Galpins Road, Thornton Heath, at around 7am on Monday. The affected house, part of a terrace, has collapsed, with rubble strewn across the street. Around 40 firefighters and six fire engines are currently at the scene, along with a police helicopter and an air ambulance. The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Galpins Road has been closed between Berkshire Way and South Lodge Avenue.

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Thornton Heath Credit: BPM Media

'Biggest bang you'll hear'

One resident, who lives on nearby Carisbrooke Road, said: "I heard the explosion at 7am, it was just the biggest bang you'll ever hear. "So I went down the road to see what happened this morning and the whole house is gone, people living nearby said all their windows shook. "There was police, fire engines, a helicopter going around overhead. There's not actually a fire from what I saw but you can still really smell gas, even two roads away where I am. They're evacuating people from the houses nearby as they're worried about another explosion. "There was a little girl of about 10 or 11 stood outside with a blanket bless her, god knows how she got out of that but she's being treated for burns. "They were saying her older brother was still inside but he later got taken out OK I think."

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am

'Frightened life out of me'

Another neighbour said: "The bang frightened the life out of me. I'm opposite Galpins. They have the helicopter circling and can hear sirens." Another added: "I don’t even live close but I thought I heard a massive bang around that time and couldn’t figure out what it could be." LFB said in a statement: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire and explosion on Galpins Road in Thornton Heath. "A terraced house has collapsed following an explosion and neighbouring properties have also been damaged. Two people have been rescued. "The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 14 calls to the incident. "The Brigade was called at 0708. Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. "The cause of the fire and explosion is not known at this time."

Ruins of a house in South London after an explosion

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:07am today (8 August) toreports of an incident at Galpins Road, Thornton Heath. “We have sent a number of resources to the scene including four ambulance crews and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team. We have also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by car. “The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency service colleagues.” The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are at the scene and have been asked for further information.

