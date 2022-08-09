A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a lake in Hertfordshire.

Emergency services were called to North Met Lake, off Cadmore Lane, on Monday afternoon after reports a teenager disappeared below the water.

Police, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Emergency Services carried out searches using of the police helicopter and specialist police divers.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said a body was recovered hours later just before 11pm.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the boy’s family has been told, the force added.

The boy is one of a number of people to have drowned during this summer's hot temperatures.

On Tuesday, a water park in Berkshire said it would remain closed the rest of the week out of respect for the family of 11-year-old girl who died.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms.

The warning means that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat, with some changes in working practices likely to be required.

