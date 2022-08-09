Crayford fire: Fire tears through row of terraced houses in south-east London

Fire tore through a row of terraced houses in south-east London sending smoke billowing into the air and destroying four homes.

More than 60 firefighters were sent to Crayford Way near Dartford on Monday evening along with police and paramedics. Speaking shortly after the fire began, Station Commander David Reed said: “The roof spanning across four terraced houses is completely alight.” He added: “We know it’s a warm day, but the fire is producing a lot of smoke in the local area, so we’re advising residents to keep their windows and doors closed.” There are currently no reports of injuries and the cause of the blaze is not yet known, the brigade said.

Houses close to the scene of the fire were also evacuated

Videos on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from a row of houses and a police cordon was in place on Crayford Way between Mill Place and Thames Road. The brigade received 10 999 calls and sent fire engines from Plumstead, Deptford, Eltham, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations to the scene. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Crayford Way, Dartford, at 17.50hrs on Monday, 8 August to reports of a fire. “Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade. A number of houses were found to be damaged by fire. There are no reported injuries. “Cordons have been put in place and nearby properties have been evacuated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated

London Ambulance Service said it was called just after 6pm to the scene. A spokesman added: “We sent a number of resources including ambulance crews, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team.”

