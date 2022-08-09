Dogs were left chained up, kept in cages, and forced to live in their own faeces at an illegal puppy farm in east London.

Council inspectors in Dagenham found nine Huskies, Pitbull Terriers and a French Bulldog living in terrible conditions in Dagenham.

They were tipped off when one puppy's health deteriorated quickly after being taken home by a customer.

The council got a warrant and raided the property.

'Strongest action'

Councillor Syed Ghani, Cabinet Member for Enforcement and Community Safety said: “This is a fantastic result as not only have we protected the public from buying dogs that might be unsafe, but the defendants have been banned from keeping dogs for several years. “We won’t stand for dogs or any other animal being treated in this despicable way and if we find out somebody is mistreating them, we will make sure that we go all out to take the strongest action.”

The three puppy farm owners were taken to court and ordered to pay costs totalling £85,000, given community service and banned from keeping dogs for several years.

The farm was run from Sterry Road by Raimundas Pazdrazdis, his son Edgaras Pazdrazdis and his brother Sigitas Pazdrazdis.

