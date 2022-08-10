Several dogs have died after drinking from a lake filled with with a toxic algae in north east London.

A statement posted on Highams Park News said 'a number of dogs' had passed away after drinking blue-green algae from Highams Park Lake.

Highams Park is part of Epping Forest in Chingford and managed by the City of London Corporation.

A statement read: "Warning issued for Highams Park lake as Toxic algae found. The Council has been made aware of a number of dogs dying after (it is believed) they drank from Highams Park Lake.

"Post mortem results show the presence of a toxic blue/green Algae.

"The City of London Corporation, which manages Epping Forest, is warning visitors against swimming, fishing or taking dogs into the water at Highams Park Lake until testing for suspected toxic blue-green algae blooms have been completed."

'Water quality not monitored'

Managers at Epping Forest also advised dog owners to bring drinking water while walking in the area.

A statement read: "Bringing your canine companion for a walk in Epping Forest? Please take care near water and don't let dogs drink from or swim in any of the ponds or rivers.

"Water quality is not monitored. Please bring drinking water for your dogs with you."

