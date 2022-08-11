London Fire Brigade has dealt with an eightfold surge in fires as an amber heatwave warning comes into force and temperatures set to soar again.

Firefighters in the capital dealt with 340 grass, rubbish and open land fires during the first week of August. During the same period last year the figure was 42.

'Help us protect the city'

“This summer has seen an unprecedented long, dry spell with high temperatures, so the grass in London is tinderbox dry and the smallest of sparks can start a blaze which could cause devastation,” said Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Smith. “Despite our continued warning over the last few weeks, we know there are still people who are barbecuing in parks, dropping cigarettes out of car windows and leaving rubbish lying around. “We really need to prevent a repeat of the situation we saw on July 19, when homes, shops, garages, outbuildings and vehicles were destroyed across London in a number of significant fires. “So please – we are asking Londoners to help us protect the city we all love by doing everything you can to prevent further grass fires. Please don’t barbecue in open spaces or balconies, throw your rubbish away safely and put your cigarettes out properly,” he added.

The Met Office has raised the Fire Severity Index to exceptional – the highest level – for much of southern England for this coming Sunday. Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said the risk of wildfires was very high. He said: “The risk is very high across much of central, southern and eastern England. “Going into Friday and the weekend, it starts to increase further, going into the highest category of exceptional risk.”

The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning running between Thursday and Sunday, which could see temperatures peak at 36C across southern England. Mr Petagna said that the temperatures would “widely” be in the 30s across the UK, peaking locally in the mid-30s on Saturday. “I think the hottest day will probably be Saturday, where we could see 36C in one or two spots,” he said.

