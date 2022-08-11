A brazen Londoner used a pubic tap to fill an inflatable paddling pool with water meant for shrubs and plants.

A photo of the bright blue pool in in St George's Square, Pimlico was posted online as the capital prepared for an amber weather alert and more soaring temperatures.

Jamie Johnson, who posted the image, asked the council if trees and wildlife were "under threat" because of water shortages.

Westminster Council said the water was meant for "shrubs and plants only", adding: "We'd not advocate filling up pools or any other receptacle in our green spaces, especially in a heatwave."

But two days later the pool was back and, according to Jamie, was being filled by council staff.

Jamie tweeted a picture of the pool back in the park days later Credit: Twitter/JamieJohnsonJa3

Westminster Council said on Twitter: "We'll have a word with the team right away, and thanks for the heads up."

A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat came into force for London and the South East covering Thursday until Sunday.

The latest heatwave was not expected to produce the record-breaking temperatures seen in July, where thermometers climbed above 40C for the first time in the UK, but would still be notable – with some areas getting close to their local or regional records – and lengthy. “We’re looking at a pretty extended spell of hot weather, with a good seven days of temperatures of 30C or so in some places,” Mr Morgan said. It comes as the driest first seven months of the year in decades and hot spells have left parts of the UK facing looming drought, prompting hosepipe bans and warnings about the impact on agriculture, rivers and wildlife.

