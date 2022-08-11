Newham bin collection workers to strike over pay

Drivers, loaders and sweepers in Newham will stage a week-long strike in a dispute over pay.

The strike is set to take place from 27 August to 3 September after Unite members voted 99% in favour of industrial action.

Unite is demanding a 'significant' pay increase for its members, warning the cost of living crisis means the workers face an 'impending financial emergency', and argues members are paid less than those in similar jobs in neighbouring boroughs.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are essential for keeping the streets of Newham clean. It’s wrong that they are paid almost £2,000 less than workers in neighbouring councils.”

Steve Edwards, Unite regional officer, said: “Newham Borough Council still have time to avoid a bin strike during one of London’s hottest summers.”

This comes as London gets ready for further strike action across national rail networks, London Underground, Overground, TfL buses, and Royal Mail in the coming weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...