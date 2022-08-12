Body of man pulled from river near Surrey sailing club

A body has been recovered from the River Thames after a man disappeared near a Surrey sailing club on Thursday evening.

The man's body was pulled from the water in the early hours of Friday, Surrey police said.

Members of the public called emergency services shortly after 8pm on Thursday, reporting a man had "gone under the water" near Desborough Sailing Club in Shepperton.

A dive team was called to the wide stretch of river outside the club, along with firefighters, paramedics and a volunteer search and rescue team.

"Sadly a man’s body was recovered from the river the early hours of this morning," Surrey Police said. "His next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers." "We are treating the death as unexplained, but do not believe at this stage that there was anyone else involved," they added.

It marks the latest in a spate of water-related deaths in recent days as temperatures soar across the country.

A 14-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire on Monday, while a man in his twenties died at Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Feltham, west London, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday a woman in her eighties died after she was pulled from the water at a beach in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex.

An 11-year-old girl died at at Liquid Leisure water park, near Datchet in Berkshire, on Saturday 6 August.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales amid the latest heatwave.

