Drought officially declared in north and south London, Hertfordshire and Kent

A drought has been declared for north and south London, Hertfordshire and Kent, following the driest summer for 50 years.

Thames Water said it plans to announce details of a hosepipe ban next week, after t he National Drought Group declared drought status on Friday.

"The prolonged hot weather and ongoing lack of rain has meant that we are now planning to take our drought plan to the next stage which is to introduce a temporary use ban," a Thames Water spokesperson told ITV News.

"We anticipate announcing the details next week. In the meantime we continue to urge our customers to only use what they need for their essential use."

The Environment Agency has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe, but said t he total stock of water in England’s reservoirs at the end of July was 65% of its normal capacity – the lowest level for that point in the calendar year since 1995.

A grass fire at Leyton flats in east London on Friday Credit: PA

And while heavy showers are forecast for next week, it warned people that those would not be enough to stop the drought.

John Curtin, executive director for local operations at the Environment Agency, told BBC Radio 4’s World at One it will take "weeks of rain" to stop the drought.

"Mainly it is a signal that this is not a normal summer now, so that water will be an issue and probably will be an issue for months ahead depending how the winter goes," he said.

Water minister Steve Double said: "All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies."

"We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed," he added.

Labour accused the government of failing to fully prepare the UK for drought and criticised the response of water companies.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "Water companies aren’t doing enough to deal with leakages and other problems.

"We saw the sewage going into rivers and I think that some of the regulations should have been better used.

"I would have liked to have seen to see much greater fines against those companies that aren’t doing what is necessary. But there’s a familiar pattern here, which is we’ve got a government with no strategy.

"This drought, this hot period, was predictable. But, as usual, we had no plan from the government and this is the pattern, this is the character of this government."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...