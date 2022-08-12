Train strike: Services affected in London and Home Counties on Saturday

A train strike is set to affect journeys across the capital, Home Counties and beyond on Saturday, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks.

Aslef union members at nine train companies across the country, including London Overground, LNER and Southeastern, will walk out from 12.01am to 11.59pm on Saturday 13 August.

Aslef, which will mount picket lines outside railway stations, said drivers have not received a pay rise for three years, amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.

The union said it expected continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action on tens of thousands of passengers across the country.

The strikes will also hit Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains and West Midlands Trains.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said that the train companies were unable to offer a pay rise without the permission of the Department for Transport, but the government was insisting it had nothing to do with them.

He warned that if there is no breakthrough to the long-running row soon, more strikes are likely to be called.

“We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are always a last resort – but the companies, and the government, have forced our hand.

“We don’t want to inconvenience passengers because our friends and families use public transport too, because we believe in building trust in the railways in Britain, and because we don’t want to lose money by taking industrial action.

“The companies have said that they cannot, or will not, give our members an increase.

“They blame the government – a result, they say, of the dodgy deals they did when the franchises were turned into management contracts – while the government says it’s down to the train operators. So we are caught in a Catch-22 situation where each side blames the other.”

Mick Whelan (centre in suit), General Secretary, ASLEF, joins the picket line outside Paddington train station in London in July Credit: PA

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The Aslef leadership has for the second time in as many weeks decided to impose yet more uncertainty for passengers and businesses by disrupting passengers’ weekend plans.

“My open invitation for talks with Aslef stands. The railway is too important to this country to allow decline but, with passenger numbers still 20% below pre-pandemic levels, securing a bright future means we have to adapt to attract more people back.

“We call on Aslef to come to the table, so we can fund the pay rise we want to give our people while delivering the improvements in Sunday services and greater punctuality our passengers deserve.”

The Department for Transport said it was “entirely false” to claim the government was blocking negotiations.

“We have said from the outset we urge the unions and industry to agree a deal that is fair for railway staff, passengers and taxpayers.”

It said rail workers have seen above average pay increases over the past decade, with their wages increasing by around 25% from £35,000 in 2011 to £44,000 in 2021.

It added that rail staff pay increases must be “fair and in line with the wider public sector.”

Members of the RMT and TSSA unions will strike on August 18 and 20 while industrial action will be taken on August 19 by London Underground and London bus drivers.

