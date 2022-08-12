Woman sought after elderly passenger racially abused on bus in central London

Police have issued an image of a woman they want to speak to after an elderly disabled passenger was racially abused and two other passengers were spat at on a bus in Camden.

The elderly Black victim on crutches was racially abused by the white female passenger on a Northbound route 24 bus to Hampstead Heath, while it was on Tottenham Court Road, near Goodge Street Station, at around 4:30pm on Saturday 23rd July.

Several passengers stepped in and challenged the suspect. The suspect then spat in the face of two passengers.

Officers investigating the offences have released a photo of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Officers are also appealing for the victim who was racially abused to get in touch.

Anyone who recognises the woman, knows the victim, or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4329/10AUG.

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

