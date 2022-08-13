Train drivers from the ASLEF union have staged a 24-hour walkout, over a dispute regarding pay, jobs and conditions.

Union members were seen holding signs at different stations in London, including King's Cross and Paddington.

They were also joined by Labour MP for Brent Central Dawn Butler, and Barry Gardiner, who is the MP for Brent North.

Speaking to ITV News London, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: "After two years of being key workers, moving other key workers around the country and moving food and medicine; we find ourselves a situation where we've not had a pay rise for two years during the pandemic. We're now into a third year where the cost of living crisis has gone through the roof."

Labour MP Dawn Butler joined striking drivers at the picket line in Willesden Junction.

She said: "Trade unions are the aspirational vehicle of the working class. Trade Unions make sure that people get a good wage, days off, paternity and maternity leave. What can be more aspirational than that?"

More industrial action is planned in the coming weeks by rail workers in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Avanti West Coast, Southeastern, CrossCountry, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway are running no services at all on Saturday, with limited services on other operators.

