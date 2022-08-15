Police are searching for two people seen on CCTV after a father was punched in front of his children and sprayed in the eye with deodorant.

The attack happened in Lambeth on a 156 bus as it travelled near Wandsworth Road on June 26 at around 1:30pm.

The man was assaulted after asking a woman to calm down as she repeatedly screamed and kicked the bus doors.

The victim was on the bus with his partner and young children at the time.

The woman reacted badly to the father's comments before another man, believed to be known to the woman, also got involved and punched him.

The woman then got out a can and sprayed what police believe was deodorant in the victim's face.

The attackers then ran off the bus at the next stop.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face in the attack which detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone who recognises them should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6032/08Aug.