A boy, aged ten, was left with life-changing injuries after a car ploughed into mourners at a memorial service in south London.

The youngster was struck by the car in Wandsworth in a crash which left six other people, including another child, in hospital.

Police said the car also collided with a tree and a 72-year-old driver was arrested after stopping at the scene.

"’This is a very sad incident in which multiple pedestrians were injured in a private car park at a memorial service," said Detective Constable Benjamin Simpson. "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has any information to come forward and contact the police," he added.

The crash happened at 7:30pm on Sunday on Cabul Road and anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157, via 101 or @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6460/14Aug.

