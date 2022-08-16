Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter has been stabbed to death in Greenford, west London.

Officers were called to Cayton Road at around 4:06pm on Tuesday, to reports of a male with stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man - believed to be in his 80s - was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to inform his next of kin.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: "My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

"I’m asking for anyone with dash cam or cycle helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 Eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3:15pm and 4:15pm.

"The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time.

"If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact."

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: "This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London.

"Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

"We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime.

"The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

"My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you – if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know."

A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing. Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4691/16 Aug.