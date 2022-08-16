A man is in a serious condition in hospital and two other people were injured after they were shot in north-west London.

Police including armed officers were called to Dog Lane in Brent just after 7pm on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy suffered non-life changing injuries, a 21-year-old man has a potentially life-changing injury and the third victim, thought to be in his early 20s, is in a serious but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects fled before officers arrived at the scene.

They gave the victims first aid before paramedics arrived.

'Man staggered along the road'

Video footage taken by a member of the public on Monday showed emergency crews treating one of the victims as they lay on the ground wrapped in foil.

One onlooker said: “The shooting was elsewhere. The man staggered along the road and fell.

“I saw him lying on the ground with the police around him.”

On Tuesday two police officers were seen going door-to-door on Dog Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 6551/15AUG, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

